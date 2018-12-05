Kings' Jonathan Quick: Back in crease after shutout

Quick will protect the cage in Tuesday's game versus the Coyotes, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Quick is coming off a 34-save shutout of the Hurricanes -- the league's 29th-ranked offense. The competition may look just as easy on paper with Arizona ranking 28th with 2.60 goals per game, but the Coyotes have racked up 13 goals in the last three games.