Kings' Jonathan Quick: Battling Boston

Quick will start between the pipes in Saturday's road game against the Bruins, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Quick was sharp in his last start Thursday against the Flyers, stopping 30 of 32 shots en route to a 3-2 victory. The American goaltender will look to keep rolling and secure a third straight victory in a tough road matchup with a Boston team that's 18-7-3 at home this season.