Kings' Jonathan Quick: Beaten twice in loss
Quick stopped 18 of 20 shots Tuesday, taking a 2-1 defeat against Arizona.
The good news for Quick owners is he didn't give up a single 5-on-5 goal. The bad news is that he still couldn't come out with a win after giving up two goals on special teams. Regardless, this wasn't a vintage performance from Quick, who's better than this save percentage but isn't showing it. For now, keep him on the roster, but monitor his situation to ensure that you're ready if he rediscovers his form.
