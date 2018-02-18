Kings' Jonathan Quick: Beats Sabres

Quick allowed two goals on 35 shots in a 4-2 victory over the Sabres on Saturday.

The Kings spotted their goaltender a four-goal lead through two periods, and while Quick did yield a pair of scores in the third, that cushion was still more than enough to win. The victory breaks Quick's three-game losing streak and moves his record for the season back above .500 at 22-21-2. While he does own a .920 save percentage, Quick leads the league in losses, so every victory he gets is much appreciated from his owners.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories