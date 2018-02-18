Kings' Jonathan Quick: Beats Sabres
Quick allowed two goals on 35 shots in a 4-2 victory over the Sabres on Saturday.
The Kings spotted their goaltender a four-goal lead through two periods, and while Quick did yield a pair of scores in the third, that cushion was still more than enough to win. The victory breaks Quick's three-game losing streak and moves his record for the season back above .500 at 22-21-2. While he does own a .920 save percentage, Quick leads the league in losses, so every victory he gets is much appreciated from his owners.
