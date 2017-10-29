Kings' Jonathan Quick: Best fantasy twinetender right now

Quick made 29 saves in a 2-1 overtime win over Boston on Saturday.

Quick continues to put up elite production, especially in his last two games. He has allowed just one goal in his last two games and is the top starting twinetender in the NHL (.946 save percentage and 1.76 GAA). Lock and load with this guy.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories