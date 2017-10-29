Kings' Jonathan Quick: Best fantasy twinetender right now
Quick made 29 saves in a 2-1 overtime win over Boston on Saturday.
Quick continues to put up elite production, especially in his last two games. He has allowed just one goal in his last two games and is the top starting twinetender in the NHL (.946 save percentage and 1.76 GAA). Lock and load with this guy.
