Kings' Jonathan Quick: Bested by Blues
Quick gave up four goals on 34 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to St. Louis.
Playing on the heels of back-to-back wins, Quick had been playing better as of late, following an 0-3-0 start to 2019-20, but the 33-year-old remains a shadow of his former self. The American-born netminder is 2-4-0 in six starts this season with a 4.39 GAA and .854 save percentage. Quick is no longer an everyday starter in fantasy and should spend most nights on your bench.
