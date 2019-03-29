Kings' Jonathan Quick: Bested in goalie duel

Quick stopped 36 of 38 shots but was stuck with the shootout loss in a 3-2 game with the Canucks on Thursday.

This was a strong bounce-back performance from Quick, who was pulled after allowing five goals 11 shots Tuesday in Edmonton. Quick owns a 15-22-7 record with a 3.31 GAA and an .890 save percentage. With the Kings out of the playoff picture, it wouldn't be surprising to see Jack Campbell draw a couple of the starts away from Quick over the remainder of the season.