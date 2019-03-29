Kings' Jonathan Quick: Bested in goalie duel
Quick stopped 36 of 38 shots but was stuck with the shootout loss in a 3-2 game with the Canucks on Thursday.
This was a strong bounce-back performance from Quick, who was pulled after allowing five goals 11 shots Tuesday in Edmonton. Quick owns a 15-22-7 record with a 3.31 GAA and an .890 save percentage. With the Kings out of the playoff picture, it wouldn't be surprising to see Jack Campbell draw a couple of the starts away from Quick over the remainder of the season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...