Kings' Jonathan Quick: Bests Ducks in shootout

Quick yielded three goals on 20 shots in a 4-3 shootout win over the Ducks on Saturday.

It wasn't pretty, but it was enough for the win in the battle of Southern California. Quick improved to 15-21-6 with a 3.25 GAA and an .891 save percentage. The Kings next play in Calgary on Monday, facing a Flames offense that has racked up 3.57 goals per game this season, which stands second in the league.