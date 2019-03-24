Kings' Jonathan Quick: Bests Ducks in shootout
Quick yielded three goals on 20 shots in a 4-3 shootout win over the Ducks on Saturday.
It wasn't pretty, but it was enough for the win in the battle of Southern California. Quick improved to 15-21-6 with a 3.25 GAA and an .891 save percentage. The Kings next play in Calgary on Monday, facing a Flames offense that has racked up 3.57 goals per game this season, which stands second in the league.
