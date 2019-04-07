Kings' Jonathan Quick: Bests Golden Knights

Quick made 29 saves on 31 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Quick finished the year positively by taking out the playoff-bound squad from Vegas. Quick went 16-23-7 in 46 starts, posting a 3.38 GAA and an .888 save percentage. It's easily the worst year of the 33-year-old's career, but he's signed for four more years, which is quite good for job security even as Jack Campbell provided some electric starts down the stretch.