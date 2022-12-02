Quick stopped 18 of 21 shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes.

Quick showed some improvement after yielding five goals on 14 shots to the Kraken on Tuesday, but this was still a lackluster outing. He can thank his offense for earning his first win in three outings. The 36-year-old goalie is now the Kings' unquestioned No. 1 after Cal Petersen was waived and assigned to AHL Ontario. Quick has an 8-6-2 record with a 3.28 GAA and an .889 save percentage through 18 outings (17 starts). The Kings wrap up their home stand Saturday with a tough matchup versus the Hurricanes.