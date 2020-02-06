Kings' Jonathan Quick: Between pipes Thursday
Quick will get the starting nod on the road against the Islanders on Thursday, Jon Rosen of LAKingsInsider.com reports.
Considering Cal Petersen had to make the cross-country trek following the departure of Jack Campbell via trade, Quick was likely always going to get the start Thursday. The veteran netminder is stuck in a six-game losing streak in which he posted a 0-5-1 record and .898 save percentage. With a back-to-back on up next, Quick figures to split the games versus the Devils and Rangers on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, with Petersen and may end up dividing the workload the rest of the way as well.
