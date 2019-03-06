Kings' Jonathan Quick: Between pipes Tuesday
Quick will defend the home cage in Tuesday's game versus the Canadiens, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Quick finally shook his seven-game losing steak by stopping 29 of 32 shots in a win Saturday versus the Blackhawks. His play has been suspect lately with an .865 save percentage since the beginning of February. The Canadiens will test him again, as they've scored 13 goals over the last three games, although they're a modest 16-13-3 on the road.
