Kings' Jonathan Quick: Between pipes Tuesday
Quick will tend the twine for Tuesday's game against the Canucks, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Quick has faced 112 shots over his last three starts, letting in 10 goals for a 1-2-0 record. Facing the Canucks should be a good way to right the ship, though, as Vancouver is 27th in the league in goals per game (2.5) and 28th in the league in power-play percentage (14.1). It's beneficial to fantasy owners when Quick faces a high volume of shots, but walking away with a win trumps other stats, and Tuesday looks like a great opportunity to do just that.
