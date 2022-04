Quick will tend the twine for Tuesday's road clash with Anaheim, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

Quick will be making his fourth straight appearance in the blue paint, including a substitute outing versus the Avs on Wednesday. Over that stretch, the veteran netminder is sporting a 2.76 GAA and .885 save percentage. Given the recent workload, it seems Quick may have reclaimed the starting role for the Kings, though the club will likely just roll with whoever has the hot hand.