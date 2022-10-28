Quick will protect the home goal Thursday versus the Jets, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Quick has two wins in six appearances this season, but he won his most recent outing 4-2 over the Lightning. The 36-year-old has allowed three or four goals in each of his other games, and the Jets have played solid hockey lately. Quick is a middle-tier option for fantasy in this matchup.

