Kings' Jonathan Quick: Between the pipes Wednesday

Quick will man the crease Wednesday against the Canadiens, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.

Quick has yet to drop a contest in regulation this season, possessing a phenomenal 1.74 GAA and .943 save percentage through four starts. He will attempt to keep things rolling Wednesday evening against a Habs squad tallying a league-worst 1.50 goals per game so far.

