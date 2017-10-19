Kings' Jonathan Quick: Between the pipes Wednesday
Quick will man the crease Wednesday against the Canadiens, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.
Quick has yet to drop a contest in regulation this season, possessing a phenomenal 1.74 GAA and .943 save percentage through four starts. He will attempt to keep things rolling Wednesday evening against a Habs squad tallying a league-worst 1.50 goals per game so far.
