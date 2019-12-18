Kings' Jonathan Quick: Big win in Boston
Quick turned aside 37 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins.
The two teams traded goals through three periods before Anze Kopitar ended it late in OT, but Quick was by far the busier of the two netminders, facing 40 shots to Tuukka Rask's 27. Quick is now 3-0-1 over his last four starts, but on the season he still carries a mediocre 3.05 GAA and .893 save percentage.
