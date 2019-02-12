Kings' Jonathan Quick: Blasted by Caps
Quick stopped 25 of 31 shots in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Capitals.
The veteran netminder has now surrendered 11 goals in his last two starts, saddling him with a 3.10 GAA and .899 save percentage on the season. Quick is still firmly entrenched as the Kings' No. 1 goalie, but after starting five of six games on the team's just-completed road trip, the 32-year-old might get a little extra rest and give way to Jack Campbell for Thursday's home tilt against the Canucks.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...