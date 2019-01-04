Kings' Jonathan Quick: Blown out by Lightning

Quick was beaten six times on 33 shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Lightning.

Quick was resoundingly rebuffed in his quest for career win No. 300, surrendering three goals in the opening frame and another one in the first minute of the second. While he had been rounding into form prior to this setback, it's apparent that the team in front of Quick isn't good enough to trust him in more difficult matchups like this one.