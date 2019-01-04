Kings' Jonathan Quick: Blown out by Lightning
Quick was beaten six times on 33 shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Lightning.
Quick was resoundingly rebuffed in his quest for career win No. 300, surrendering three goals in the opening frame and another one in the first minute of the second. While he had been rounding into form prior to this setback, it's apparent that the team in front of Quick isn't good enough to trust him in more difficult matchups like this one.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...