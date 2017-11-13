Kings' Jonathan Quick: Blows lead in defeat
Quick blew a lead, allowing two goals on 33 shots in a 2-1 loss against the Sharks on Sunday.
The Kings entered the third period with a narrow 1-0 lead, but the Sharks beat Quick twice on 14 shots in the final stanza. It's too bad Quick took the loss, but it was certainly encouraging to see him get back on track of sorts. In his last four games prior to Sunday, he had allowed at least three goals in each contest. Despite the mini slump, though, Quick has outstanding numbers in the early going this season - 9-4-1, .933 save percentage and 2.27 GAA.
More News
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Guarding crease versus San Jose•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Makes 38 saves in losing cause•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting Thursday against Lightning•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Escapes with win over Ducks•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Likely starting against Anaheim•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Thwarts Toronto comeback Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...