Kings' Jonathan Quick: Blows lead in defeat

Quick blew a lead, allowing two goals on 33 shots in a 2-1 loss against the Sharks on Sunday.

The Kings entered the third period with a narrow 1-0 lead, but the Sharks beat Quick twice on 14 shots in the final stanza. It's too bad Quick took the loss, but it was certainly encouraging to see him get back on track of sorts. In his last four games prior to Sunday, he had allowed at least three goals in each contest. Despite the mini slump, though, Quick has outstanding numbers in the early going this season - 9-4-1, .933 save percentage and 2.27 GAA.