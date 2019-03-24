Kings' Jonathan Quick: Blue-paint bound Saturday
Quick will tend the home twine in Saturday's game versus the Ducks, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
It's been a bumpy road lately for Quick, who has a 3-5-1 record and an .878 save percentage over the last nine outings. The Ducks continue to struggle with just two goals per game during March, so the cross-town rivals give Quick a good chance to get back on track.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...