Kings' Jonathan Quick: Blue-paint bound Saturday

Quick will tend the home twine in Saturday's game versus the Ducks, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

It's been a bumpy road lately for Quick, who has a 3-5-1 record and an .878 save percentage over the last nine outings. The Ducks continue to struggle with just two goals per game during March, so the cross-town rivals give Quick a good chance to get back on track.

