Kings' Jonathan Quick: Blue-paint bound Tuesday
Quick will tend the twin Tuesday versus the Stars, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Quick has struggled in two games since returning from a lower-body injury, as he's allowed 10 goals on 54 shots for a .815 save percentage and two losses against the Sabres and Islanders. The veteran netminder has another light matchup against a team averaging just 2.7 goals per game to rank 23rd in the league. If he produces another dud, the team could be looking back to Jack Campbell, who showed exceptional potential to begin the year before regressing to the mean.
