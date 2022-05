Quick posted a 31-save shutout in a 4-0 win in Sunday's Game 4 versus the Oilers.

Quick responded to getting pulled in Game 3 (four goals on 17 shots) with his best game of the series in Game 4. The 36-year-old had allowed 13 tallies through the first three contests against the Oilers before Sunday's big shutout to knot the series at two games apiece. This effort should silence any calls for Cal Petersen to draw a start -- expect Quick in goal again for an important Game 5 on Tuesday.