Kings' Jonathan Quick: Bounces back Monday
Quick made 28 saves in Monday's 4-1 preseason win over the Canucks.
Quick played the whole game and looked sharp throughout, bouncing back nicely from a drubbing at Vegas' hands in his previous preseason outing. Draft him as you normally would, especially with Ilya Kovalchuk now in the fold to provide a bit more offensive support.
