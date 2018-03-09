Kings' Jonathan Quick: Bounces back with win Thursday
Quick turned aside 25 of 26 shots during Thursday's 3-1 win over the Capitals.
Quick didn't take long to put the pain of a poor previous outing behind him as he recorded his 26th win this season. With a healthy lineup in front of him, the two-time Stanley Cup-winner should be in your lineup every night down the stretch.
