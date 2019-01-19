Kings' Jonathan Quick: Buried by Avalanche

Quick was pulled Saturday after allowing five goals on 22 shots in a 7-1 loss to the Avalanche.

The Kings were buried by wave after wave of snowy offence and had zero response. Quick remains the Kings sole line of defence most nights. He's a stud, but he can't save his team. And he can't save your fantasy squad. There's always next year.

