Kings' Jonathan Quick: Burned for five goals in loss

Quick allowed five goals on 36 shots in Thursday's loss to Nashville.

Quick was the the much busier netminder, but he couldn't bail out the effortless team playing in front of him. This marks the seventh loss in eight starts for Quick, who has given up five goals in each of his last two games. The veteran should get back on track eventually, but it might be best to be selective with him until things improve. Quick is a very capable starting goaltender and his .919 save percentage is reflective of the otherwise terrific season he had been having.