Quick made 34 saves in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Canadiens.

The veteran netminder got blitzed in the first period, falling behind 3-0 with two of the Montreal goals coming on the power play, but Quick made some big stops down the stretch to give the Kings a chance to try and mount a comeback. He's allowed at least three goals in five straight starts, and Quick is struggling with a 2-8-0 record, 4.27 GAA and .866 save percentage.