Kings' Jonathan Quick: Can't beat SoCal rivals
Quick surrendered three goals on 28 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Ducks.
Quick's teammates pumped 47 shots on goal against the Ducks' Ryan Miller, but only found twine once, giving their goalie no margin for error. Quick wasn't strong enough to work with that little support. He fell to 11-19-3 with a 3.02 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 33 starts this season. The 34-year-old can't be relied upon to steal a game at this point, which makes him a risky fantasy play even against weaker opponents.
