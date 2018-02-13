Kings' Jonathan Quick: Chance to right woes Tuesday
Quick has been designated as Tuesday's road starter versus the Hurricanes, NHL.com reports.
The Hurricanes are ranked sixth in the league with 55.75 percent of their goals scored in the high-danger areas of the ice, so Quick will once again need to demonstrate the sound positioning that's allowed him to hang with an elite class of "real-life" netminders for more than a decade. While he's been struggling -- with just one win and an .886 save percentage factored into his last four appearances -- Quick denied 32 of 34 shots for a win against against this Hurricanes team Dec. 9, and there's simply not a lot of reasons to sit him in most fantasy formats.
