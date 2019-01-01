Kings' Jonathan Quick: Closes out 2018 with victory

Quick turned aside 24 of 26 shots faced during Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche.

The win is Quick's fourth in his last five starts as he improves to a 2.76 GAA and .904 save percentage behind a 6-9-2 record. The 32-year-old remains a shaky play on a Kings team that has been inconsistent throughout the 2018-19 season, but he's likely to garner a heavy workload and remains fantasy relevant despite the down year.