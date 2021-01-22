Quick stopped 24 of 26 shots in a 4-2 win over the Avalanche on Thursday.

Quick gave up a pair of goals in the first period, but shut the door from then on. The Kings rewarded his strong play by rallying for four unanswered scores to earn the win. Through three games, Quick is 1-0-2 with an .897 save percentage -- the 35-year-old is stuck behind a team deep in a rebuild, which will make wins rare. Quick will have some appeal in deep formats for his healthy volume of starting duties, but his ratios will likely lag behind the league average.