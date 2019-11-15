Kings' Jonathan Quick: Collects overtime win
Quick allowed two goals on 21 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings.
In a battle of two of the five lowest-scoring teams in the league, Quick was able to do just enough for the win, with Anze Kopitar leading the Kings' offense with three points. Quick has a 4-8-0 record with a 3.80 GAA and an .876 save percentage in 12 starts this year. He's won two starts in a row, but he would face a dangerous Golden Knights team if he starts a fourth straight game Saturday.
