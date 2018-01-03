Kings' Jonathan Quick: Collects third shutout in win over Oil

Quick stopped all 32 shots he faced during Tuesday's 5-0 win over Edmonton.

After being limited to just 17 games because of injury last season, the American netminder is having a terrific campaign for the Kings and fantasy owners in 2017-18. Quick sports a 19-11-2 record with a .929 save percentage and 2.20 GAA, and Tuesday's shutout was his third of the year. However, it's probably wise to expect a little statistical decline moving forward, as Quick's current numbers are in line with his marks from his prime years when the Kings were a perennial contender.