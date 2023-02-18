Quick stopped eight of 10 shots in relief of Pheonix Copley in Friday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.
Quick's ineffectiveness in the third period actually benefited his stat line -- he ended up with the win in this contest. Copley was ejected after leaving his crease to confront Frank Vatrano late in the second period. Quick hadn't won a game since Dec. 1, and there's not much reason to be confident in his ability to get back on track after backing into this victory. He's at 9-12-4 with a 3.44 GAA and an .880 save percentage through 28 appearances this season. The 37-year-old is likely to start Saturday's game versus the Coyotes.
