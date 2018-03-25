Kings' Jonathan Quick: Comes up short in Edmonton

Quick stopped 24 of 27 shots in Saturday's loss to the Oilers.

It was a tough loss for Quick and the Kings, who need every point they can get in the Western Conference playoff race. With the defeat, the veteran netminder drops to 30-17-2 on the season with a .922 save percentage. Quick has started 58 games this year despite an injury and has suffered just two losses in his last six appearances, so make sure he's in your lineup down the final stretch.