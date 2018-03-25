Kings' Jonathan Quick: Comes up short in Edmonton
Quick stopped 24 of 27 shots in Saturday's loss to the Oilers.
It was a tough loss for Quick and the Kings, who need every point they can get in the Western Conference playoff race. With the defeat, the veteran netminder drops to 30-17-2 on the season with a .922 save percentage. Quick has started 58 games this year despite an injury and has suffered just two losses in his last six appearances, so make sure he's in your lineup down the final stretch.
More News
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Taking on Oilers in Edmonton•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Knocks off Avalanche•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting Thursday in Colorado•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Earns overtime win in Minnesota•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting against Minnesota•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Gets no help from teammates in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...