Kings' Jonathan Quick: Confirmed starter Friday
Quick is listed as the starter on the official game roster for the Kings' home matchup against the Sharks on Friday.
Quick is 15-11-5 with a 2.52 GAA and .910 save percentage over 33 career appearances against the divisional foe. The Kings' No. 1 backstop wasn't the sharpest in the preseason, though, as he carried a 1-2-0 record, 3.79 GAA and .880 save mark through four games.
