Kings' Jonathan Quick: Continues mastery of Philly

Quick stopped 30 of 32 shots Thursday, earning a 3-2 win over Philadelphia in the shootout.

Quick needed this one after back-to-back struggles in the Big Apple, and he got the opponent he needed, considering he's now won five straight against Philadelphia. He's not having anywhere near the numbers that he's put up in past years, but he's still a solid netminder to have in your lineup.

