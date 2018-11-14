Kings' Jonathan Quick: Could resume skating soon

Quick (knee) is feeling better and there's a "good chance" he gets back on the ice before the weekend, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Quick has not played since Oct. 23 and prior to suffering a knee injury, had started just four games and posted a 0-3-1 record. While he's still likely to require several weeks of practice before considering a return to game action, the fact Quick is expected to resume skating in the coming days leads us to believe he's progressing nicely in his recovery.

