Kings' Jonathan Quick: Covering cage at home

Quick will start in goal Thursday night against the visiting Senators, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Quick sparked an unforgettable performance last Saturday, needing only 16 saves against the Oilers for his 300th career win and second shutout of the season. Now, he'll field shots from a Senators team that ranks 11th in the league offensively and is fresh off Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Ducks.