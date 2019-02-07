Kings' Jonathan Quick: Covering road net Thursday

Quick will be the road starter versus the Flyers on Thursday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Set to be countered by Flyers rookie Anthony Stolarz, Quick enters Thursday's action having compiled a 10-13-3 record, 2.97 GAA and .903 save percentage over 26 games this season. It's an inopportune time for LA's chief netminder to face Philadelphia given that the Eastern Conference team has crafted an eight-game winning streak. However, fantasy owners can glean confidence in the fact that Quick will be vying for his fifth straight win against the Flyers.