Kings' Jonathan Quick: Days away from playing?

Quick (knee) is nearing a return and could play on the team's upcoming road trip, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Quick will not be in the lineup Sunday when the Kings take on Connor McDavid and the Oilers, but the 32-year-old is closing in on a return. The American-born netminder last played Oct. 23 and has been out for over a month with a knee injury. Despite an excellent track record, Quick will be a risky fantasy option when he returns considering how much the Kings have struggled this season.