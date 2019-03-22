Kings' Jonathan Quick: Defeats in-state rival
Quick allowed two goals on 25 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.
The Sharks were notably without Logan Couture (illness) and Joe Pavelski (undisclosed), so their offense lacked a little bite, but Quick still needed the Kings to produce a three-goal third period to snag the victory. Quick improved to 14-21-6 with a 3.26 GAA and an .892 save percentage. Should he draw Saturday's start versus the Ducks, it would be a good matchup, as he earned the win in a 3-2 game in Anaheim on March 10.
