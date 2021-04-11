Quick turned aside 26 of 28 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Quick didn't face too much of a challenge, and a three-goal second period from the Kings put them comfortably in control. The victory lifted Quick to 8-8-2 with a 2.93 GAA and an .894 save percentage through 18 appearances. The 35-year-old has split starts with Cal Petersen recently, but neither goalie can be strongly recommended for the upcoming two-game series against the Golden Knights.