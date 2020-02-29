Kings' Jonathan Quick: Defending cage Saturday
Quick will get the home start Saturday against the Devils.
Cal Petersen has taken the last two starts, but with the Kings playing Sunday as well, Quick will get back in the crease. Quick has shown flashes in February and has a respectable .912 save percentage over seven appearances, but a lack of goal support leaves him with a 2-4-1 record during the month. It could be tough to overcome that in this contest, as counterpart MacKenzie Blackwood has a 1.15 GAA over his last six starts.
More News
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Tastes defeat in shootout•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting versus Avs•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Gives up four goals in win•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Guarding goal Thursday•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Finally back in win column•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Facing Avalanche on Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.