Quick will get the home start Saturday against the Devils.

Cal Petersen has taken the last two starts, but with the Kings playing Sunday as well, Quick will get back in the crease. Quick has shown flashes in February and has a respectable .912 save percentage over seven appearances, but a lack of goal support leaves him with a 2-4-1 record during the month. It could be tough to overcome that in this contest, as counterpart MacKenzie Blackwood has a 1.15 GAA over his last six starts.