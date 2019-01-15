Kings' Jonathan Quick: Defending cage Tuesday

Quick will patrol the blue paint on the road against the Wild on Tuesday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Even with no back-to-backs before the All-Star break, it sounds like Quick could still get a night off during the club's three-game road trip. Still, the veteran figures to carry the bulk of the load for the rest of the year, regardless of how well backup Jack Campbell might do.

