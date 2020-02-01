Kings' Jonathan Quick: Designated starter Saturday
Quick will get the home start Saturday versus the Ducks, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Quick's last win was Dec. 31 against the Flyers, but his numbers haven't been bad, as he's posted a .905 save percentage and 2.75 GAA over the last four contests. The Ducks offer a good chance to get back on track. They're 20-26-5 this year and rank 28th with just 2.27 goals per road game.
More News
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Zapped for three goals•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Set to start Wednesday•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Felled by Bolts in shootout•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Slated to start in Tampa Bay•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Skid continues despite solid play•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Taking on Stars•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.