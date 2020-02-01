Quick will get the home start Saturday versus the Ducks, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Quick's last win was Dec. 31 against the Flyers, but his numbers haven't been bad, as he's posted a .905 save percentage and 2.75 GAA over the last four contests. The Ducks offer a good chance to get back on track. They're 20-26-5 this year and rank 28th with just 2.27 goals per road game.