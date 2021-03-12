Quick (upper body) didn't travel to Colorado for the Kings' two-game set with the Avalanche.
Quick will have to wait for Monday's matchup with St. Louis for his next opportunity to rejoin the lineup. For now, Cal Petersen and Troy Grosenick will serve as LA's top-two netminders.
