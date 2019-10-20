Kings' Jonathan Quick: Douses Flames
Quick stopped 23 of 24 shots in a 4-1 win over the Flames on Saturday.
For a goalie who allowed 19 goals over his first three starts, this was a much-needed performance. Quick earned his first win of the season. While he's got a long way to go to be trusted in fantasy, he should continue to see a fairly even split of the starts with Jack Campbell as the Kings set out on a road trip.
