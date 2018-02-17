Kings' Jonathan Quick: Drawing road start against Buffalo

Quick led the Kings out to the ice for pregame warmups Saturday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports. This means that Los Angeles' No. 1 netminder is preparing to take on the Sabres in Buffalo.

Quick's record stands at 21-21-2, but when you consider that his save percentage is .920 -- the highest it's been since the 2011-12 campaign -- it's easy to deduce that he's been rather unlucky. Still, the Kings have lost three straight games and are a whopping 15 points back from the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights, so it wouldn't be a bad idea for daily players to check Saturday's 11-game slate for all viable alternatives before settling on Quick, even though he's set to face a Buffalo team that ranks last in the Eastern Conference.

